Controversial boxer's next opponent 'not scared' for matchup: 'I don't care about the press'

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif advanced to the women's 66kg quarterfinals on Thursday after Khelif's opponent forfeited just 46 minutes into the match.

Khelif fought Italian boxer Angela Carini, who said she decided to take the loss after getting punched harder than she had ever been punched in her career.

Khelif is under fire for having previously been deemed to have XY chromosomes; the Algerian fighter was banned from last year's IBA World Championships for failing to meet gender requirements.

The Algerian now faces Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary on Saturday. Hamori is the first Hungarian to ever participate in boxing at the Olympics, according to the New York Post.

But despite the controversy, headlines and what many deem to be a biological disadvantage, Hamori has no worries.

"I’m not scared. I don’t care about the press story and social media," she told reporters, according to the Post. "If she or he is a man, it will be a bigger victory for me if I win."

Hamori and Khelif have never sparred, but they have competed in the same tournament before. Hamori repeatedly said she isn’t paying attention to the controversy because it’s only a hindrance to her quest for gold.

"I’m trying to not use my phone before the fight," Hamori said. "I don’t want to care about the comments or the story or the news. I just want to stay focused on myself. I did it before my last two fights, so I think this is the key, and we will see."

Hamori also questioned Carini's decision to bow out of her fight against Khelif.

"It was her choice," Hamori said. "I don’t understand, because I thought every boxer’s mind is the same like mine, to never give up. But it was her choice. We don’t know what was the reason. It’s her life, but I know I want to do this in my own life."

Khelif celebrated the win while Carini was left in tears. After the fight, Carini was heard yelling to her coaches in Italian, questioning the fairness of the bout.

"I got into the ring to fight," she said, per Italy’s ANSA . "I didn't give up, but one punch hurt too much, and so I said enough. I'm going out with my head held high."

The International Boxing Association said Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-Ting failed to meet gender eligibility standards in the 2023 worlds.

IBA President Umar Kremlev explained the decision at the time, according to Russia’s Tass News Agency. Reuters reported at the time that Khelif and Lin tested positive for having high levels of testosterone. Kremlev also said "they have XY chromosomes."

The IBA added on Wednesday that its test found Khelif had "competitive advantages over other female competitors."

Khelif and the Algerian Olympic Committee denied the claims that Khelif has XY chromosomes.

The International Olympic Committee also cleared Khelif to compete in the Summer Games and defended Khelif in a statement on Thursday: "These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA. Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process."

