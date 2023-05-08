Iowa Hawkeyes baseball under investigation by racing and gaming commission for potential gambling: report

After the University of Alabama's baseball coach was fired last week amid a probe into suspicious betting activity, the Iowa Hawkeyes baseball program is now under scrutiny by Iowa's gaming commission, which confirmed the investigation Monday afternoon.

A week after the college baseball world was sent into a frenzy when Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was implicated for gambling on an LSU game, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has confirmed that an investigation into Iowa Hawkeyes baseball for potential infractions is underway. It should be noted that betting on Iowa baseball has not been halted at this moment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Iowa athletics released a statement this past weekend that noted a few players were kept from playing in a series against Ohio State "due to a potential violation."

Action Network reported that the Iowa gaming commission is looking into the baseball program. This past weekend against the Buckeyes, three players were held out of action, including utility player Keaton Anthony and relief pitcher Jacob Henderson, according to On3.

The Iowa athletic department has not commented further on the matter.

FLORIDA GULF COAST OUTFIELDER SETS HISTORIC MARK IN COLLEGE BASEBALL THAT STOOD NEARLY A DECADE

"The commission takes the integrity of gaming in the state seriously and is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide any additional information when able," Brian Ohorilko, the director of gaming for the state’s gaming commission, told Action Network.

Alabama is currently investigating former coach Brad Bohannon

After it was announced that the Ohio gaming commission put a halt on all betting related to Alabama baseball, rumors started to circulate about the reason.

The Alabama head coach was alleged to have been in communication with a bettor in Ohio, who placed a sizable wager on LSU to win.

The school then launched an investigation, along with the Ohio regulator, to determine if anyone else was involved. After two days of going through records, the school found cause to terminate Bohannon.

COLLEGE BASEBALL PLAYER WOUNDED BY STRAY BULLET DURING GAME: ‘INCREDIBLY BAD LUCK, BAD PLACE’

"Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees," the school's statement reads. "Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review."

Investigators in the Alabama case say they have video evidence that shows Bohannon was communicating directly with a bettor at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, attention turns to the investigation by the Iowa Racing and Game Commission.

The Iowa athletics department did not respond to OutKick’s request for comment.