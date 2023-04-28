Intoxicated woman found in Avalanche’s Valeri Nichushkin hotel room hospitalized: reports

Police in Seattle say a heavily intoxicated woman was hospitalized after being found in the hotel room of Colorado Avalanche star Valeri Nichushkin amid the team’s first round playoff series against the Seattle Kraken, according to police records.

A report from the Seattle Police Department, obtained by KDVR, stated that the 28-year-old woman was discovered by team employees on April 22 when they were conducting a check on Nichushkin at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Seattle.

A team doctor called 911 just before 3:30 p.m., and after the woman was deemed too intoxicated to leave on her own, she was hospitalized. The doctor reportedly told authorities that the woman struck him, but he did not want to press charges.

The incident took place before Game 3 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Nichushkin has been away from the team for personal reasons since then, Colorado coach Jared Bednar announced after Saturday’s victory, adding that there was no timeline on his return.

A spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department told The Denver Post that there is no criminal investigation into the incident. A Denver police officer traveling with the team also said there were "no reports of any criminal interactions," according to the police report.

The Seattle Times reported that the woman identified herself as Ukrainian, but noted that she was born in Russia. She told authorities she "should never have come to the United States and that some guy took her passport and that he was a bad person."

It was not immediately clear based on the report if she was intoxicated with drugs or alcohol, the Times reported.

Nichushkin was tied for fourth on Colorado’s roster with 17 goals in the regular season and his goal in the second period of Game 2 pulled the Avalanche even after Seattle jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening period.

The Avalanche return to Climate Pledge Arena on Friday to take on the Kraken in Game 6. Seattle leads the series 3-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.