Nebraska Cornhuskers
Injured Nebraska guard joins on-court skirmish riding a scooter

Nebraska will play at Indiana on Saturday to open Big Ten Conference play

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Nebraska guard Trey McGowens, who is recovering from a broken foot, was ready to help his teammates out when the benches cleared during a men’s basketball game against North Carolina State on Wednesday.

McGowens, a 6-foot-4 junior, was using a scooter to walk and was captured by the ESPN broadcast rolling across the court to support his teammates, including his younger brother, Bryce McGowens, who was involved in the altercation.

With six minutes to go in the contest, NC State forward Jericole Hellems drilled a corner three-pointer and immediately after that happened, a fight broke out. Nebraska’s Lat Mayen and two other players were ejected from the game.

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF COACH FORCES TEAM TO RUN SPRINTS DURING GAME AFTER CALLING A TIMEOUT

Nov 23, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA;  Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Trey McGowens (2) walks with a scooter before the game against the Tennessee State Tigers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

NC State came away with the 104-100 victory in quadruple-overtime at PNC Arena.

Dereon Seabron scored a career-high 39 points with 18 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Ebenezer Dowuona scored four points for the NC State and blocked a career-high eight shots. The Wolfpack had 11 blocks in all.

Alonzo Verge led Nebraska with 25 points before fouling out in the final seconds.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives on North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dereon Seabron (1) during the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at PNC Arena on December 1, 2021 in Raleigh, NC.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives on North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dereon Seabron (1) during the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at PNC Arena on December 1, 2021 in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nebraska will play at Indiana on Saturday to open Big Ten Conference play. NC State will take on Louisville on Saturday in an ACC opener.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

