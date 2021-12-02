Injured Nebraska guard joins on-court skirmish riding a scooter

Nebraska guard Trey McGowens, who is recovering from a broken foot, was ready to help his teammates out when the benches cleared during a men’s basketball game against North Carolina State on Wednesday.

McGowens, a 6-foot-4 junior, was using a scooter to walk and was captured by the ESPN broadcast rolling across the court to support his teammates, including his younger brother, Bryce McGowens, who was involved in the altercation.

With six minutes to go in the contest, NC State forward Jericole Hellems drilled a corner three-pointer and immediately after that happened, a fight broke out. Nebraska’s Lat Mayen and two other players were ejected from the game.

NC State came away with the 104-100 victory in quadruple-overtime at PNC Arena.

Dereon Seabron scored a career-high 39 points with 18 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Ebenezer Dowuona scored four points for the NC State and blocked a career-high eight shots. The Wolfpack had 11 blocks in all.

Alonzo Verge led Nebraska with 25 points before fouling out in the final seconds.

Nebraska will play at Indiana on Saturday to open Big Ten Conference play. NC State will take on Louisville on Saturday in an ACC opener.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.