Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach forces team to run sprints during game after calling a timeout

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men’s basketball head coach Solomon Bozeman was so disappointed with his team during a game against Iowa State on Wednesday that he called a timeout during the second half and forced his players to run sprints.

With 18:20 to go in the second half, Bozeman called a timeout, and instead of drawing up a play for his team to run on the offensive end of the court, he did the unthinkable by making them run sprints. At that point in the game, Iowa State held a 44-24 lead over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Golden Lions played much better in the second half, but they went on to lose the game 83-64 and fell to 1-8 for the season. Their only victory came against the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff only has one NCAA Tournament appearance under its belt. The Golden Lions made the big dance back in 2010. If Bozeman believes sprints are going to improve their chances of winning, he may make his players run them more often during games.