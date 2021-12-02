Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach forces team to run sprints during game after calling a timeout

The Golden Lions played much better in the second half, but they went on to lose the game 83-64 and fell to 1-8 for the season

Daniel Canova
Daniel Canova
Arkansas-Pine Bluff men’s basketball head coach Solomon Bozeman was so disappointed with his team during a game against Iowa State on Wednesday that he called a timeout during the second half and forced his players to run sprints.

Iowa State guard Tristan Enaruna (23) tries to steal the ball from Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Brahm Harris (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State guard Tristan Enaruna (23) tries to steal the ball from Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Brahm Harris (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

With 18:20 to go in the second half, Bozeman called a timeout, and instead of drawing up a play for his team to run on the offensive end of the court, he did the unthinkable by making them run sprints. At that point in the game, Iowa State held a 44-24 lead over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Brandon Brown (11) looks to shoot in front of Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Brandon Brown (11) looks to shoot in front of Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Golden Lions played much better in the second half, but they went on to lose the game 83-64 and fell to 1-8 for the season. Their only victory came against the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff forward Trey Sampson (23) drives to the basket over Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 83-64.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff forward Trey Sampson (23) drives to the basket over Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 83-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff only has one NCAA Tournament appearance under its belt. The Golden Lions made the big dance back in 2010. If Bozeman believes sprints are going to improve their chances of winning, he may make his players run them more often during games.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com