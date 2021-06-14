Cleveland Indians name change 'more complex' than previously thought, team official says

The Cleveland Indians announced last summer at the height of racial tensions in the U.S. they would change their name as pro teams across sports began to drop Native American monikers.

Team owner Paul Dolan said in December the decision came from an "awakening or epiphany" in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

But the team’s president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, said Sunday the process hasn’t been easy.

"I have come to understand just how complex that process is," Antonetti told reporters, via 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. "It’s taken an extraordinary amount of work from people throughout the organization to help us move that forward."

He said the team is narrowing down the list.

"There’s a lot to it. It’s just a really complex process. There are already a lot of names already in existence. Unless we’re starting from scratch and making up a name that no one’s used in any space before, there are all sorts of complicating factors to try and get that to be the name for us, setting aside which ones we prefer, our fans prefer or other stakeholders prefer," he said.

"It’s a lot more complex than I initially thought."

The change may not come until 2022. The Score noted the organization owns the rights to the Blues, Naps and Bronchos.