Yankees 'got to find a way to get better' as struggles continue, Aaron Boone says

The New York Yankees' struggles are among the surprises of the 2021 season so far.

After losing 7-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, the Yankees sat in fourth place of the American League East division with a 33-32 record and 8.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone put pressure on the team in Sunday’s postgame press conference.

"We’ve got to find a way to get better. We’re gonna find out what kind of character we’re made of. We’re clearly in the midst of incredibly tough times. We’ve faced it this season and we’re gonna find out if we’re the team we think we are," Boone said, via the New York Post.

He said he was "very concerned" with how the team has been playing.

"It starts with me setting the tone and setting the culture here. Hopefully we’re putting them in a good position to go out and perform at the highest level. We have not done that well enough," he added.

New York is 4-7 to start June.

The team is batting .234 with a .703 OPS and had only 80 home runs and 231 RBI to show for. The Houston Astros lead the majors in batting average, hitting .274, and in RBIs with 339. The Toronto Blue Jays lead the majors in home runs with 99.

The Yankees start a three-game stint with the Blue Jays on Tuesday night on the road. The team then returns home this coming weekend against the Oakland Athletics.