The Cleveland Indians designated infielder Mark Reynolds for assignment prior to Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Reynolds hit .215 with eight doubles, 15 home runs and 48 RBI in 99 games for Cleveland this year.

The Indians recalled pitcher Preston Guilmet from Triple-A Columbus. The right-hander made his MLB debut on July 10 against Toronto. He was 4-4 with 18 saves and a 1.95 ERA in 42 relief appearances with Columbus.