Indiana senator calls on WNBA, Fever to apologize to fans after accusations of racism: ‘So demeaning’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., called on the WNBA and the Indiana Fever to apologize to Fever fans after the league’s investigation failed to find evidence that corroborated allegations of racial comments directed at Angel Reese during a recent game.

The league investigated the allegations involving the Chicago Sky star last month after a May 17 game hosted by the Fever.

"Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated [the report,]" the league said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct."

The Sky and the Fever released statements after the league’s investigation, but Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Banks believes all parties involved – especially the Fever – owe fans an apology.

"(Reese) accused the Indiana Fever fan base of being racists. They investigated it. They said those accusations were false. The least that she could do is apologize to our great state and the fans that show up at these games and say, ‘I’m sorry, I was wrong.’ Obviously, she’s not going to do that," Banks said Tuesday during an appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich."

WNBA INVESTIGATION FINDS NO EVIDENCE OF HATEFUL COMMENTS TOWARD ANGEL REESE

"Those are awful accusations. They weren’t true. The fans weren’t shouting racial slurs towards Angel Reese or opposing players. I mean, where is Caitlin Clark? Where is the Indiana Fever? Where is the WNBA saying that that investigation – there shouldn’t have been an investigation. The allegations were false. Where’s the apology? It’s disappointing."

It is unclear whether Reese notified the WNBA to prompt the investigation. Sky head coach Tyler Marsh found out about the reports "when everyone else did." However, Reese has said in the past that Fever and Iowa fans have been racist toward her.

"It’s so demeaning to our state and to the fan base to go through something like that. The least they can do is apologize to the fans," Banks added. "That’s the kind of garbage that gets thrown around all the time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before the start of the 2025 season, the WNBA launched No Space for Hate, described as "a multi-dimensional platform designed to combat hate and promote respect across all WNBA spaces." The initiative includes "unified messaging" during games and through social media content and the use of AI-powered technology to monitor social media activity.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.