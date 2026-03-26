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Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana coach Cignetti sends message to star transfer with pre-practice dress code lesson

Ex-Michigan State receiver Nick Marsh wore gold cleats to spring practice, Cignetti said

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Curt Cignetti wins national championship in second season as Indiana head coach | Joel Klatt Show Video

Curt Cignetti wins national championship in second season as Indiana head coach | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt reacted to Indiana and Curt Cignetti winning the national championship in Cignetti's second season as head coach.

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In just his second season at the helm, Curt Cignetti led Indiana to its first national championship.

During the Hoosiers' title run, Cignetti became known for his demanding coaching style. Indiana opened spring practice Thursday, and incoming transfer wide receiver Nick Marsh got a crash course in what it means to play for Cignetti.

Marsh, who transferred from Michigan State, arrived at practice in gold cleats. After noting Marsh’s productive two-year stint in East Lansing, Cignetti pivoted to the wideout’s footwear.

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Nick Marsh carries the ball

Nick Marsh (6) of the Michigan State Spartans runs the ball up the field during the first quarter of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field Nov. 29, 2025, in Detroit.  (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

"I didn't love those gold shoes he came out in today," Cignetti said. "He learned what getting your a-- ripped is all about. I don't know if that happened to him very often at Michigan State. That was before practice started."

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Marsh totaled 1,311 receiving yards and nine touchdowns at Michigan State. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover also headlines Indiana’s transfer additions.

An Indiana Hoosiers helmet

An Indiana Hoosiers helmet during a game against the Ball State Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium Aug. 31, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Cignetti added that the coaching staff has "more work to do with this group than the first two teams," noting the group is still learning more about players the team will likely rely on next season.

Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes in the 2026 College Football Playoff national championship at Hard Rock Stadium Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Indiana went 16-0 en route to a thrilling win over Miami in the College Football Playoff national championship in January.

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Cignetti framed his callout of Marsh’s cleats as an early message about expectations.

"That was a wake-up call," Cignetti said of the receiver's pre-practice cleats. "But he’s really worked hard, done a great job for us."

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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