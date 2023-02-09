Expand / Collapse search
Improbable last-second three-point heave leads to wild D3 college basketball upset

New Jersey City University knocked down two three-point shots in 5.2 seconds

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
March may still be a few weeks away, but the madness appears to have started early this year. 

Wednesday night in the world of Division III college basketball, an improbable finish led to a major upset in New Jersey. 

A NCAA logo is displayed on the goal post before the Division III National Championship basketball game between the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets and the Elmhurst Bluejays on March 19, 2022, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. 

A NCAA logo is displayed on the goal post before the Division III National Championship basketball game between the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets and the Elmhurst Bluejays on March 19, 2022, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.  (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New Jersey City University upset No. 23 Rowan University by knocking down two three-point shots in the final seconds. 

Down 71-67 with 5.2 seconds left in the game, NJCU junior forward Ryan Savoy knocked down a corner three to cut the lead to one with 2.8 seconds remaining. 

On the ensuing inbound, Rowan’s pass was tipped and landed in the hands of senior guard Jason Battle near half court, who heaved a shot as the clock wound down.  

The rest will go down in NJCU lore. 

The loss was the first in conference play for the Rowan University Profs, who had been 15-0 prior to Wednesday’s loss. 

The Division III Men's Basketball Championship between the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets and the Elmhurst Bluejays is held at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena on March 19, 2022 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. 

The Division III Men's Basketball Championship between the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets and the Elmhurst Bluejays is held at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena on March 19, 2022 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.  (Michael Hickey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Dating back to the 2022 season, the Profs had won 21 straight games in conference play. 

The second half of the game saw a scuffle that resulted in three ejections, and five technical fouls were called after halftime. 

A championship logo is seen on a basketball as a player warms up for the Division III National Championship basketball game between the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets and the Elmhurst Bluejays on March 19, 2022, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. 

A championship logo is seen on a basketball as a player warms up for the Division III National Championship basketball game between the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets and the Elmhurst Bluejays on March 19, 2022, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.  (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Savoy led the way for NJCU, scoring 15 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out three assists. 

The win puts NJCU in sixth place in the conference. 

