'Impossible' for Saints to put in claim for Odell Beckham Jr., Sean Payton says

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was asked whether or not the team would put in a claim for Odell Beckham Jr. prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, but he made it clear that the only way he would become a Saint is if he goes unclaimed.

"The claiming deadline is today. No, it’s impossible for us to put a claim in on the player. You just have to look at the salary cap space," Payton said on Monday, via NOLA.com. "And if we were going to put in a claim, it wouldn’t be something we discuss. I know it makes hit-worthy news."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Saints are one of the teams barely under the cap. According to the NFLPA’s public cap report, New Orleans has $710,136 available, which isn’t enough to absorb Beckham's contract.

New Orleans is certainly in the market for a wide receiver, especially after its 27-25 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian completed 25 of 41 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, and the team’s leading receiver was running back Alvin Kamara, who hauled in four catches for 54 yards in defeat.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. HAS NARROWED DOWN HIS NEXT DESTINATION TO 3 TEAMS: REPORT

On Sunday night, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on "Football Night in America" that Beckham Jr. prefers not to be claimed off waivers by a team. Instead, he wants an opportunity to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers or Saints.

Beckham's preferred destination is the Seahawks, according to Florio.

Early Sunday morning, ESPN reported Beckham didn’t want to go to just any team. Instead, the superstar wide receiver wants to play for a playoff contender and be a part of a "winning environment" where he believes he will be happy.

If Beckham clears waivers Tuesday, he will likely have a deal in place with a new team sometime this week, ESPN reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a little more than two seasons with the Browns, Beckham played in 29 games and caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. Injuries limited him to 13 games over the two seasons.

This season, Beckham has played through a shoulder injury. He’s been targeted the most out of any Browns receiver but only had 17 catches for 232 yards to show for it.