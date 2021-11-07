Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed down his next destination to 3 teams: report

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has his sights set on one of three teams.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on "Football Night in America" Sunday that Beckham Jr. prefers not to be claimed off waivers by a team by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Instead, he wants an opportunity to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers or New Orleans Saints.

Beckham Jr.’s preferred destination is the Seahawks, according to the report.

"If this had happened last Monday, Odell Beckham Jr. would have instantly become a free agent," Florio said. "The Browns tinkered with his contract to save some of the money they owed him, but also to make it unattractive for a team to claim the contract. Roughly a third of the league has the salary cap space to do it.

"He prefers to not be claimed. He prefers to become a free agent. The teams to watch, I’m told, are the Seahawks, the 49ers and the Saints, and I’m told he prefers the Seattle Seahawks."

Early Sunday morning, an ESPN report cited sources saying Beckham Jr. didn’t want to go to just any team. Instead, the superstar wide receiver wants to play for a playoff contender and be a part of a "winning environment" where he believes he will be happy.

If Beckham Jr. clears waivers Tuesday, he will likely have a deal in place with a new team sometime next week, ESPN reported.

Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns agreed to a restructured contract on Friday before the team released him.

In a little more than two seasons with the Browns, Beckham played in 29 games and caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. Injuries limited to 13 games over the two seasons.

This season, Beckham has played through a shoulder injury. He’s been targeted the most out of any Browns receiver but only had 17 catches for 232 yards to show for it.