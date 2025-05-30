Imane Khelif barred from upcoming women's boxing tournament until passing new mandatory sex test

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif will not be competing as expected in an upcoming World Boxing women's competition until completing a mandatory sex test, the organization announced on Friday.

"Imane Khelif may not participate in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup, 5-10 June 2025 and any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes genetic sex screening in accordance with World Boxing’s rules and testing procedures," a letter sent by World Boxing to the Algerian Boxing Federation read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The letter also stated that World Boxing decided to adopt mandatory sex tests this month.

"These new eligibility rules were developed with the express purpose of safeguarding athletes in combat sports, particularly given the physical risks associated with Olympic-style boxing," the letter read.

World Boxing added in a statement that the new policies are "designed solely to ensure the health and safety of all participants in World Boxing competitions (including Imane Khelif) and is not deemed to in any way pre-judge the outcome of any testing that will be introduced as part of the new policy on ‘Sex, Age and Weight.’"

The controversial gold medalist was slated to return to the sport at the Eindhoven Box Cup in The Netherlands in June. Now, Khelif will only be able to compete if a polymerase chain reaction genetic test — a laboratory technique used to detect specific genetic material — is passed.

RILEY GAINES CALLS FEMALE BOXER A 'HERO' FOR FORFEITING MATCH AGAINST FIGHTER WITH XY CHROMOSOMES, SLAMS IOC

World Boxing claims the policy will include an appeals process and support will be offered to any boxers that provide an adverse test result.

Khelif, who was the subject of global controversy during the Paris Olympics, was previously disqualified from the International Boxing Association for failing a gender eligibility test. IBA President Umar Kremlev claimed unpublished DNA test results showed Khelif had XY chromosomes, which is the default combination for men. Then, en-route to winning women's gold in Paris, Khelif infamously beat Italy's Angela Carini by forfeit, as Carini cried after the match because of how hard Khelif's punches were.

The incident even prompted the backlash of President Donald Trump during his campaign last summer, who spoke out against the International Olympic Committee for allowing Khelif to compete. Former IOC President Thomas Bach defended Khelif's participation, as IOC's gender eligibility policies permitted Khelif's participation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Khelif later filed a lawsuit in France citing "acts of aggravated cyber harassment" over the public response to her participation.

Khelif announced intentions to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics in an interview with ITV in March.