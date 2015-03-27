Ilyasova has 20-20 night to lead Bucks over Nets

Ersan Ilyasova had career highs of 29 points and 25 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 92-85 victory over New Jersey on Sunday night, spoiling the season debut of Nets center Brook Lopez.

Ilyasova's 25 rebounds tied the NBA single-game high this season set Jan. 18 by Orlando's Dwight Howard in an overtime game against San Antonio. The 6-foot-10 forward from Turkey fouled out with 2:01 to play after being the difference maker all night, including a key 3-pointer with 4:56 to play after the Nets cut a 16-point deficit to seven.

Brandon Jennings added 17 points as the Bucks won for only the third time in 10 games.

Deron Williams had 26 points to lead New Jersey.

Lopez, who missed the Nets' first 32 games with a broken right foot, finished with nine points and two rebounds in 22 minutes. Anthony Morrow added 17 points for the Nets, who beat Chicago on Saturday to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, who did not play in the Bucks' loss to Orlando on Friday because of a coach's decision, came off the bench and added 12 points and 8 rebounds. Carlos Delfino added 11 points, including three 3-pointers in the second half — two at the start and another late — as Milwaukee beat New Jersey for the ninth straight time.

The Bucks opened a 15-point lead early in the second half as Delfino hit consecutive 3-pointers in a 10-2 spurt that also featured two free throws by Ilyasova and a jumper from Jennings.

Milwaukee kept New Jersey at bay most of the second half until the Nets used an 11-2 spurt to close to 76-69.

Ilyasova, who was 11 of 23 from the field, hit his big 3-pointer and later converted a layup after Jennings hit a free throw following a technical foul on Kris Humphries.

Ilyasova scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the opening half to help Milwaukee take a 43-36 lead at the break.

The Nets hit only 10 of 43 shots (23.3 percent) from the field in the half, but were 14 of 24 from the free throw line. The Bucks had 12 attempts from the line, making eight.

NOTES: Nets backup PG Jordan Farmar is going to be sidelined until after the All-Star break with a groin injury. ... Bucks coach Scott Skiles did not know when either F Drew Gooden (wrist, knee) or F Tobias Harris (shoulder) would return. ... Delfino has hit a 3-pointer in eight straight games, the third-longest streak for Milwaukee this season. ... Lopez had not missed a game in his first three seasons (246).