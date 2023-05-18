Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Husband of Olympic gold medalist Justyna Kowalczyk killed in avalanche at 38

Kacper Tekieli and Kowalczyk were married in 2020

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The husband of two-time Olympic Gold medalist Justyna Kowalczyk has died following an avalanche in the Swiss Alps, officials confirmed this week. He was 38. 

Kacper Tekieli, who married Kowalczyk in 2020 and with whom he shares a 20-month-old son, was killed in an avalanche, the Polish Mountaineering Support Foundation said. 

Justyna Kowalczyk competes in the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in 2017

Justyna Kowalczyk competes at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on March 2, 2017, in Finland. (Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"He was the most beautiful Person in the world," Kowalczyk wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. 

MOUNTAINEERS WHO DISAPPEARED NEAR AMERICA'S HIGHEST PEAK BELIEVED DEAD

Tekieli, who was a climbing instructor, last posted a picture on Facebook from inside Konkordia the Hut in Fiescherthal, Switzerland, on Tuesday. 

Justyna Kowalczyk during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in 2015

Justyna Kowalczyk during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on Feb. 19, 2015, in Falun, Sweden. (Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He had previously climbed Makalu, the fifth-highest mountain in the world. 

Kowalczyk is a Polish cross-country skiing medalist. She won bronze in the 30km freestyle in 2006, Poland’s first Olympic medal in cross-country skiing. 

Justyna Kowalczyk during FIS Nordic World Ski Championship in 2019

Justyna Kowalczyk attends the FIS Nordic World Ski Championship on Feb. 21, 2019, in Seefeld, Austria. (Trond Tandberg/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She won gold in the same event at the next Olympics in 2010 and then her second gold in the 10km individual in Sochi in 2014. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.