Hurricanes drop Coyotes in SO

Glendale, AZ (SportsNetwork.com) - Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal of the shootout as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Thursday.

Lindholm, Carolina's first shooter, moved the puck from his backhand to forehand and beat a sprawled Mike Smith with a well-placed wrister.

The Coyotes were unable to score in the skills competition as Lucas Lessio and Antoine Vermette each hit the post and Sam Gagner lost control of the puck.

Victor Rask lit the lamp in regulation and Cam Ward made 28 saves for the Hurricanes, who ended a three-game skid.

David Moss provided Arizona's lone marker, Keith Yandle extended his point streak to five games with an assist and Smith turned aside 39 shots in defeat.

"I think there were parts of the game that were OK, but overall we didn't do enough things right to create enough chances," said Moss.

Carolina wasted no time getting on the board as Rask redirected Ron Hainsey's shot from the left circle just 1:03 into the game.

"You always want to start with a lead on the road," Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said.

Moss tied the game at 6:38 as he jumped up into the slot, accepted Keith Yandle's feed and fired a fluttering puck past Ward's blocker for his first goal of the season.

Neither team was able to take the lead in the following two periods, but Arizona came close at the end of regulation.

Ward came up big as he stopped Lauri Korpikoski in front with over a minute to play in the third and made a blocker save on Vermette in the waning seconds to force overtime.

Smith made a dazzling save late in the extra session as he stretched to make a toe save on Justin Faulk, who one-timed a shot from the side of the net with under two minutes to play.

Game Notes

The Hurricanes have won three straight games against the Coyotes ... Carolina defenseman Ryan Murphy was helped off the ice during the first period after he took a high-stick from Korpikoski and fell awkwardly on his left leg. He did not return to the game ... Vermette won a game-high 14 faceoffs.