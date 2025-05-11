Hurricanes' Adarius Hayes injured in car crash that killed 2 children: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes was involved in a car crash that killed two children on Saturday, according to the Largo Police Department.

Police told the Miami Herald that 10-year-old Jabari Elijah Solomon and 4-year-old Charlie Herbert Solomon Riveria were both killed after a Dodge Durango collided with a Kia Soul at an intersection at 1:45 p.m.

"Police have not identified the drivers but said several people, who have not been identified by law enforcement, have been hospitalized with ‘serious injuries.’ An investigation is ongoing," police told the Herald.

Hayes, a Largo native, has reportedly been hospitalized, though his injuries are not yet known.

It also is not yet known if Hayes was the driver of either one of the vehicles. Authorities say the Kia Soul was making a left turn when the Dodge Durango collided with it.

Hurricanes players sent their support via social media to Hayes.

"Got you bro," fellow linebacker Raul Popo Aguirre wrote on X. "Keeping fighting #AD."

Hayes was mostly a special teamer during his true freshman season, making an appearance in 12 games. He was credited with four tackles and one interception, returning it for 25 yards during the team’s blowout 56-9 victory over Florida A&M.

The 6-foot-4 linebacker also saw time in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State last season.

Hayes was one of the top-ranked linebackers coming out of high school in 2024, a consensus four-star prospect who was 247Sports’ No. 73 overall player. He was also the seventh-ranked linebacker in the country.

