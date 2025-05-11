Expand / Collapse search
Miami Hurricanes

Hurricanes' Adarius Hayes injured in car crash that killed 2 children: reports

Hayes, a true freshman in 2024, was in his native Largo, Florida, where the crash occurred

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes was involved in a car crash that killed two children on Saturday, according to the Largo Police Department. 

Police told the Miami Herald that 10-year-old Jabari Elijah Solomon and 4-year-old Charlie Herbert Solomon Riveria were both killed after a Dodge Durango collided with a Kia Soul at an intersection at 1:45 p.m. 

"Police have not identified the drivers but said several people, who have not been identified by law enforcement, have been hospitalized with ‘serious injuries.’ An investigation is ongoing," police told the Herald.

Adarius Hayes runs on field

Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes recovers a kick against the Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 2, 2024, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hayes, a Largo native, has reportedly been hospitalized, though his injuries are not yet known. 

It also is not yet known if Hayes was the driver of either one of the vehicles. Authorities say the Kia Soul was making a left turn when the Dodge Durango collided with it. 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL OFFENSIVE LINEMAN BEN CHRISTMAN DIED OF IRREGULAR HEARTBEAT, CORONER SAYS

Hurricanes players sent their support via social media to Hayes. 

"Got you bro," fellow linebacker Raul Popo Aguirre wrote on X. "Keeping fighting #AD."

Adarius Hayes runs back interception

Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes returns an interception 25 yards against the Florida A&M Rattlers on Sept. 7, 2024, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hayes was mostly a special teamer during his true freshman season, making an appearance in 12 games. He was credited with four tackles and one interception, returning it for 25 yards during the team’s blowout 56-9 victory over Florida A&M.

The 6-foot-4 linebacker also saw time in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State last season. 

Adarius Hayes reacts on field

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes reacts during the Florida A&M Rattlers game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Hayes was one of the top-ranked linebackers coming out of high school in 2024, a consensus four-star prospect who was 247Sports’ No. 73 overall player. He was also the seventh-ranked linebacker in the country. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.