At least four people were killed and eight others were injured at a rally car race in Hungary on Sunday, police said.

The crash occurred during a race in between the towns of Labatlan and Bajot near the Danube River in northwest Hungary, Komarom-Esztergom County police said in a statement.

Officials said at least two people, including one child, were seriously injured, while six others, including a child, were transported to a hospital with lighter injuries.

Videos on social media showed one of the cars losing grip and sliding into spectators who gathered for the race, according to The Associated Press.

Police said an investigation was underway into the incident. The rally was halted.

Arrabona Rally Club, based in Hungary, wrote on Facebook that paramedics were on the scene helping the injured, according to Daily News Hungary.

It’s not the first time a horrific incident occurred at a rally car race in Hungary.

In 2013, at least six people were injured when a car slid into a crowd watching the race.

In 2019, at least 11 were injured when a car spun out of control and into spectators. In 2022, at least one person died when a car spun into a crowd of spectators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.