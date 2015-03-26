How loud was Game 6? Decibel Meter will tell you
BOSTON -– Canucks threw down some big, noisy NHL.com Decibel Meter readings last Friday night in Game 5 of this 2011 Stanley Cup Final. Expect Bruins fans will turn up the volume to Full Mayhem mode, especially if Boston can bust up Roberto Luongo's confidence for the first goal.
Home ice advantage is chalk in this series and the Boston faithful isn't about to lose that edge any more than Patrice Bergeron likes losing faceoffs in the offensive zone. The Bruins welcome the roar, including legendary Bobby Orr made a point of praising Boston fans for their support and lung power while here for Game 4 as honorary captain. Here's how loud it is at TD Garden for tonight's Game 6.
|EVENT/OCCURRENCE
|TIME OF PERIOD
|DECIBEL READING
|COMPARISON
|Canucks skate out for warmups
|Pre-game
|101B
|Motorcycle
|Lights brighten, Bruins enter for warmups, arena only half full
|Pre-game
|106dB
|Power mower
NOTES:
Level at which sustained exposure may result in hearing loss: 90 - 95dB
Pain begins: 125dB
Loudest recommended exposure WITH hearing protection: 140dB
Loudest sound possible: 194dB
Statistics for the Decibel Comparison Chart were taken from a study by Marshall Chasin , M.Sc., Aud(C), FAAA, Centre for Human Performance & Health, Ontario, Canada.