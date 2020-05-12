Houston Texans 2020 schedule: 3 intriguing matchups

The Houston Texans are entering the 2020 season with some question marks surrounding both their offense and their defense.

While quarterback Deshaun Watson is still the leader of the offense, the team traded away All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson. The Texans acquired Brandin Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the offseason, and they have wide receiver Will Fuller V, but he has yet to play a full season during his career.

Defensive end J.J. Watt will lead the defense again in 2020, but even his longevity is questionable. Three out of the last four seasons, Watt has failed to play a full 16-game schedule. He may be one of the greatest defenders in NFL history, but there’s no guarantee he’s going to be out there all year.

Houston will have to hope the team stays healthy in order to stay relevant in the AFC South.

The Texans face opponents in the AFC North, NFC South, AFC East and AFC West during the 2020 regular season.

Houston’s season will start Sept. 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are three intriguing matchups on the Texans’ 2020 schedule.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE 2020 TEXANS SCHEDULE

**

1). KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans to kick off the 2020 NFL season on Sept. 10 in a rematch of their Divisional Round matchup last season.

The Chiefs found themselves in a 24-0 hole early in the first half, but Patrick Mahomes led the offense to score 51 of the game’s final 58 points in a 51-31 victory over Deshaun Watson’s Texans, in what was the largest comeback in the history of the Chiefs’ franchise.

The Texans, who will definitely be huge underdogs in this matchup, will seek revenge and try to steal a win in the season opener.

2). BALTIMORE RAVENS

The NFL schedule makers didn’t make life easy for the Texans early on.

After visiting Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs in Week 1, Houston will host NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens a week later.

This will be a matchup between two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league.

These two teams played in Week 11 of last season, and the Ravens steamrolled Houston in the win. Jackson had four passing touchdowns, and as a team, Baltimore ran for over 220 rushing yards in a dominating 41-7 win over Houston.

Watson and company will seek revenge in back-to-back games to start the season.

3). NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Tom Brady won’t be under center for the New England Patriots in this Week 11 game, but the Texans will try to get the home victory over Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots.

In Week 13 of last season, the Texans pulled out a 28-22 win over New England. Watson had 234 passing yards with four total touchdowns in the victory.