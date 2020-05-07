Houston Texans 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Houston Texans are entering the 2020 season with some question marks surrounding both their offense and their defense.

While Deshaun Watson is the leader of the offense, the team traded away one of the top wide receivers in football in DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson. Houston has Will Fuller V but he has yet to play a full season in his professional career.

J.J. Watt will lead the defense again in 2020, but even his longevity is questionable. Three out of the last four seasons Watt has failed to play a full 16-game schedule. He may be one of the most ferocious defenders in the NFL but there’s no guarantee he’s going to be out there all year.

Houston will have to hope the team stays healthy in order to stay relevant in the AFC South.

The Texans face opponents in the AFC North, NFC South, AFC East and AFC West during the 2020 regular season.

Here’s who the Texans will be matching up against in 2020.

Home Opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Away Opponents: Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 132-123-1

Here are the Texans' regular-season and preseason schedules.

