Houston Cougars

Houston dominates Tennessee, punches ticket to Final Four

This marks Houston's first Final Four appearance since 2021

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The Houston Cougars' formidable defense helped keep the Tennessee Volunteers in check during Sunday's Elite Eight game. 

The nation's stingiest defense held the Vols to 15 first-half points, the fewest in an Elite Eight game since 1979. The 69-50 victory secured Houston's first trip to the Final Four since 2021.

The Cougars have now advanced to the Final Four seven times throughout the program's history. The victory also extended the country's longest active winning streak to 17 games.

The Houston Cougars basketball team

The Houston Cougars are shown after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers during the Midwest Regional final in Indianapolis on Sunday. (Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

Houston's past two runs in the NCAA men's tournament ended in the Sweet 16, but this time coach Kelvin Sampson’s team is still dancing and still has a chance at winning the program's first national title.

The Cougars will face Duke on Saturday in San Antonio, just a 3 1/2-hour drive from campus. The Cougars have reached the national title game twice, losing in 1983 to North Carolina State and in 1984 to Georgetown in the Phi Slama Jama era.

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp made four 3-pointers and Joseph Tugler, who made the assist on Friday's decisive basket against Purdue, had nine rebounds.

Houston basketball players celebrate

Houston's J'Wan Roberts (13) celebrates in the final minutes of a victory over Tennessee in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA college basketball tournament on Sunday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Chaz Lanier and Jordan Gainey scored 17 points apiece for the second-seeded Volunteers, who again fell short of the program’s first Final Four appearance. Coach Rick Barnes' team was also eliminated in a regional final last year.

Houston basketball celebrates

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson holds the Midwest Region championship trophy after defeating Tennessee in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA college basketball tournament on Sunday. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

When the Vols had a chance to cut the deficit to single digits in the second half, the nation’s top 3-point shooting team made three straight from beyond the arc to extend the margin to 17.

Even in the second half, Tennessee struggled. The defense that outplayed Kentucky so thoroughly in the previous round couldn’t get enough stops and while the offense improved, it wasn't good enough.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.