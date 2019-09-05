Houston Astros minor league player's gaffe costs him home run during playoff game

Hitting a home run in baseball is one of the most joyous things you can do — especially if you are a player in the minor leagues who is looking to get the coveted call-up to the show.

A Houston Astros minor leaguer learned the hard way Wednesday that you have to keep a cool head even when rounding the bases.

Miguelangel Sierra, who is a shortstop for the Astros’ Single-A affiliate Fayetteville Woodpeckers, was batting in a Carolina League playoff game against the Down East Wood Ducks when he blasted one over the left-field fence for what he thought was a sure-fire home run.

Sierra ran the bases but it didn’t appear that he had touched home plate. The Wood Ducks pitcher then appealed to the catcher who caught the ball and touched home.

Sierra was called out.

Officially, the play will go down as a triple with a putout at home plate.

Fayetteville lost the first game of the doubleheader against Down East, 3-0. But Fayetteville evened the series after picking up a 3-0 victory in Game 2.