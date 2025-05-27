Hockey announcer confronted by raucous fan, hit with chair during live broadcast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Abbotsford Canucks' victory in a decisive Game 5 of the second-round American Hockey League's Calder Cup playoff series against the Colorado Eagles was marred by a chair-throwing incident.

Before the Canucks celebrated a 5-0 win and a spot in the Western Conference Finals, a rowdy fan got into a heated exchange with the team's Brandon Astle during the live broadcast of the matchup.

The Canucks are the Vancouver Canucks' minor league affiliate, while the Eagles serve as the developmental affiliate of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche.

Abbotsford held a 2-0 lead in the semifinal series when a noticeable noise appeared to briefly distract Astle. The broadcaster revealed that the noise was the result of a fan throwing a chair, which ultimately struck him in the leg.

"Got some yahoo chirping at me from behind. Get out of here! What was he doing? Security! Try that again," Astle said.

"I’m fired up. He threw my chair at me, hit me right in the back of the leg. Like, what was he doing here? Unreal. Have another beer," the broadcaster added.

After the game, Astle took to his social media platform to offer an apology for his handling of the situation.

"I could have handled this better, but was in shock & fired up as you can tell, as that has never happened to me before…I know that one yahoo does not reflect the Eagles organization or their fans & apparently was found and kicked out," he wrote on X.

The Canucks will meet the Texas Stars in the conference finals. The winner will advance to the Calder Cup Finals. Game 1 of the series begins on May 29.

