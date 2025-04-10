Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York Islanders

Islanders minor league player to miss the remainder of the season after shoving referee into the boards

Adam Beckman will miss the rest of the AHL season after being hit with a 10-game suspension

Paulina Dedaj
Published
New York Islanders minor leaguer has been suspended 10 games for abuse of an official after he sent a referee flying into the boards during a game over the weekend. 

Bridgeport Islanders forward Adam Beckman, 23, will miss the remainder of the regular season with just five games remaining after he was suspended by the American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee on Wednesday. 

Adam Beckman screens goalie

Minnesota Wild left wing Adam Beckman, #53, screens Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley, #29, looking for a deflection in the second period at Xcel Energy Center on Feb. 21, 2023. (Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports)

"Beckman was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.3 for physical abuse of an official (Category II)," the committee said in a press release. "Beckman will miss Bridgeport’s final five games of the 2024-25 regular season, as well as the next five games for which he is active on an AHL club roster." 

The play happened during the third period of a game against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday. 

Adam Beckman face-off

Minnesota Wild forward Adam Beckman, #11, gets into position for a face-off against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Xcel Energy Center on March 10, 2024. (Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports)

Beckman was in Charlotte’s zone when he appeared to skate into the official. He then appeared to shove the official backward, which sent him straight to the ice and into the boards. The incident drew a harsh reaction from fans in attendance. 

Beckman stayed with the official as a team trainer came over to check on him. According to reports, the official was able to get back up and continue on. 

The suspension comes less than a month after Beckman was acquired by the Islanders in a trade with the New Jersey Devils. He registered 33 points with the Devils’ affiliate team, the Utica Comets, before being traded. 

Adam Beckman check

Minnesota Wild forward Adam Beckman, #11, finishes his check on Nashville Predators defenseman Luke Schenn, #2, during the second period at Xcel Energy Center on March 10, 2024. (Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports)

Beckman made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild in October 2021. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.