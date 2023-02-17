Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James
Published

High schooler taunts LeBron James after knocking game-winning shot against his son's school in playoffs

LeBron seemed to respect the gesture

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 17

When you get the chance to taunt LeBron James, you gotta do it.

Well, Christian Jones of Bishop Montgomery High School had the opportunity when he hit a game-winning three-pointer against Sierra Canyon, James' son's school, on Tuesday.

Bronny James and his father, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, talk during a game at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, 2023.

After knocking the three with less than five seconds to go, Jones pointed right at the NBA's all-time scoring leader before celebrating with his teammates.

"I pointed directly at LeBron and he just shook his head up and down," Jones said via the Daily Breeze. "He couldn’t say nothing."

He added: "I just shot it and it was just cash."

Bronny James stands with his father, LeBron James, following a Sierra Canyon Trailblazers game n Phoenix on Dec. 11, 2021.

Jones posted a TikTok of the moment that captured the Los Angeles Laker superstar's reaction, and despite seeing his son lose a tough matchup, he appreciated the moment.

Jones captured the video, "POV: you hit a game winner in front of Lebron."

Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James after his team Sierra Canyon won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen-1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 4, 2021.

Jones scored seven points in the game, all in the second half. Bronny James notched 11.