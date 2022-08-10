Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour
Published

Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury

Matsuyama has two wins on the PGA tour this season and was the No. 11 seed in the playoff

Associated Press
Hideki Matsuyama withdrew Wednesday from the FedEx St. Jude Championship because of a neck injury, saying he is hopeful he can return in the postseason.

Matsuyama, the first Japanese man to win a major championship, is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and goes into the FedEx Cup playoffs as the No. 11 seed. With points counting four times as much in the postseason, he was sure to lose spots in the standings.

Of greater concern are injuries that have bothered him since March.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan walks off the 11th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 21, 2022, in Blaine, Minnesota. Hideki will not participate in the FedEx playoffs due to a neck injury.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan walks off the 11th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 21, 2022, in Blaine, Minnesota. Hideki will not participate in the FedEx playoffs due to a neck injury. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The former Masters champion missed The Players Championship and the Dell Match Play with a neck injury. He most recently withdrew from the 3M Open three weeks ago citing a wrist injury after opening with a 77.

Matsuyama said of his withdrawal from Memphis, "I felt it was the best decision to ensure my neck receives the treatment it needs for me to compete in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship."

The top 70 advance to the BMW Championship next week, and the top 30 go to the Tour Championship in Atlanta a week later. If he doesn't play next week, Matsuyama still should be in reasonable shape for the Tour Championship.