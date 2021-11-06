Henry Ruggs speeding video from 2020 surfaces after fatal DUI crash

A video from 2020 showing former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs speeding in what appears to be the same Corvette that was involved in the fatal DUI crash earlier this week has surfaced.

In a September 2020 video posted to YouTube by Ruggs' girlfriend Kiara Kilgo-Washington, who goes by the name Rudy Washington, the NFL player appears to speed down a residential street while Washington asks him to slow down. The pair appear to be laughing.

In the video, reviewed by the Las Vegas Journal Review , Ruggs is heard telling Washington "You look scared."

"What you about to do?" Washington asks, to which Ruggs replies: "Launch… What do rockets do? Take off."

According to the report, the car appears to speed off causing Washington to drop the phone recording.

"Slow down," she is heard saying in the video. "Take me back to the house. I dropped my phone."

Ruggs, 22, was initially facing two felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving after crashing his Chevrolet Corvette into the back of a Toyota RAV4 early Tuesday morning, killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

Prosecutors allege that he was traveling 156 mph seconds before the crash with a blood alcohol level of nearly double the legal limit. Court documents revealed that the former Alabama wideout could face more charges in relation to the injuries Washington sustained in the crash as well as a loaded gun found in his car at the time of the wreck.

Ruggs has not been formally charged but is on house arrest after posting $150,000 bail on Wednesday.

He has a history of driving citations including two from April – using a cellphone while operating a vehicle and driving with an Alabama-issued driver’s license for more than a year, the Journal Review reported, citing court records.