Henry Ruggs to face additional charges in DUI crash, could face up to 40 years in prison

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs could face up to 40 years in prison after prosecutors now intend to add on more charges related to the DUI crash earlier this week that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to a second, according to a report.

Ruggs, 22, was initially facing two felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving after crashing his Chevrolet Corvette into the back of a Toyota RAV4 early Tuesday morning while going 156 mph seconds before the crash with a blood alcohol level of nearly double the legal limit but on Friday, court records revealed the former Alabama standout is facing more charges – and more prison time.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal , Clark County prosecutors intend to charge Ruggs with additional felony counts of DUI and reckless driving, both resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The new charges stem from the injuries caused to his girlfriend Rudy Washington, who was a passenger in his car at the time of the crash. She sustained "serious" injuries, according to reports at the time, although the extent of those injuries was not yet known.

Ruggs is also facing an additional misdemeanor charge after law enforcement recovered a loaded gun from his car.

According to the report, prosecutors intend to formally file criminal charges on Wednesday where Ruggs could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Ruggs was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when he veered into the right lane, hitting the back of the RAV4, driven by 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Ruggs' Corvette traveled "approximately 519 feet post-impact," while the Toyota went approximately 571 feet.

Tintor became trapped in her car, which engulfed in flames, and died as a result.

The Raiders announced late Tuesday night that Ruggs was released from the team. He posted bail the following day and remains under house arrest where he was court-ordered to abstain from driving and consuming alcohol or drugs and must undergo alcohol testing four times a day, the Review-Journal reported.