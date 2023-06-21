Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Rangers
Published

Henrik Lundqvist expected to headline Hockey's Hall of Fame class of 2023 in first year of eligibility

Lundqvist is fifth on the NHL Career victories list with 459

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is expected to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, part of the class of 2023 set to be announced Wednesday afternoon.

Lundqvist backstopped Sweden to an Olympic gold medal in 2006 and led the New York Rangers to the playoffs in 11 of 12 years. That included a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 and two Eastern Conference final appearances.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Henrik Lundqvist poses for picture

Henrik Lundqvist attends the "Open Heart" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 15, 2023 in New York City.  (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

A seventh-round pick in the 2000 draft, Lundqvist ranks fifth on the NHL career victories list with 459. He won 61 more in the playoffs before halting his hockey career in 2020 because of a heart condition.

Countryman Henrik Zetterberg, Canadian women’s hockey stars Jennifer Botterill and Caroline Ouellette and longtime executive David Poile are among the other top candidates being considered by the board chaired by Hall of Famer Mike Gartner, who was inducted in 2001.

CONNOR BEDARD HONORED AS INTERNATIONAL ICE HOCKEY FEDERATION'S FIRST MALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Henrik Lundqvist with Rangers Alternate Captains

Current New York Rangers players present Henrik Lundqvist with a gift during his jersey retirement ceremony prior to a game between the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2022 in New York City. Henrik Lundqvist played all 15 seasons of his NHL career with the Rangers before retiring in 2020.  (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The long wait also could be over for point-a-game Russian winger Alexander Mogilny and goalie Curtis Joseph, who's won only five fewer games than Lundqvist. Moginly, who won the Stanley Cup with New Jersey in 2000 and Olympic gold with the Soviet Union in 1988, has been eligible since 2009 and Joseph since 2012.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Henrik Zetterberg salutes crowd

Former Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg is introduced prior to a game between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on October 4, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If Lundqvist and Zetterberg go in together, it’ll be a second consecutive Hall celebration centered around Swedes. Twins Henrik and Daniel Sedin and longtime Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson were inducted last year.

The ceremony is Nov. 13 in Toronto.