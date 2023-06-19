Expand / Collapse search
Connor Bedard honored as International Ice Hockey Federation's first male player of the year

Bedard is the presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick in the upcoming NHL draft

Associated Press
Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honored as the International Ice Hockey Federation’s first male player of the year.

The IIHF announced Monday Bedard finished first in voting among a panel of representatives from 22 countries, well ahead of Latvian goalie Arturs Silovs, Swiss forward Andres Ambuhl and German defenseman Moritz Seider.

Connor Bedard moves with puck

Forward Connor Bedard #98 of the Regina Pats moves the puck for Team Red during the 2023 Kubota CHL Top Prospects Game at the Langley Events Centre on January 25, 2023 in Langley, British Columbia.  (Dennis Pajot/Getty Images)

Bedard helped Canada win the past two world junior championships, played last summer and this past winter, before turning 18. He was MVP of the most recent tournament after leading all players in scoring with 23 points in seven games.

Connor Bedard speaks with media

Connor Bedard speaks with the media following his workout at the NHL hockey combine, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Chicago Blackhawks recently won the lottery for the chance to select Bedard with the first pick and are expected to do so at the draft in Nashville next week. Bedard swept the Canadian Hockey League awards, becoming the first voted player of the year, top prospect and top scorer following his 143-point season with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League.

Connor Bedard gets wingspan measured

Connor Bedard gets his wingspan measured during the NHL hockey combine, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Hilary Knight was voted the IIHF’s first female player of the year for captaining the U.S. to gold at this year’s women’s world championship.