Ronaldo To Join Messi In Miami? Doubts Grow As MLS Turns Focus To Academies

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Doubts have been cast over whether a stunning GOAT union could take place in the United States with time running out on Cristiano Ronaldo joining eternal rival Lionel Messi in MLS.

Philippe Senderos has told GOAL that two all-time greats remain on "different paths", but the American game is being backed to create its own superstars as "football culture" continues to grow.

Messi & Ronaldo Picking Up Trophies In America & Saudi Arabia

Argentine icon Messi decided to go chasing the American dream in 2023 when linking up with Inter Miami. Manchester United and England legend Sir David Beckham, as co-owner of the Herons, helped to make that deal possible.

He has seen the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner deliver Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup glory in South Florida, with the most decorated player in history continuing to enhance his glittering CV.

Ronaldo has been doing likewise, with the evergreen frontman still going strong at 41 years of age. He has just savored a Saudi Pro League title triumph with Al-Nassr and will be joining Messi at the 2026 World Cup - as they captain Portugal and Argentina respectively.

Having finally landed a major honor in the Middle East, questions have been asked of whether CR7 - who remains keen to become a teammate of his son Cristiano Jr - could be tempted to take on another new challenge.

Beckham, as another legendary United No.7, is considered to be positioned to put a remarkable deal in place. Messi and Ronaldo have never graced the same team before, so could that happen before both head into retirement?

Should Messi & Ronaldo Join Forces Before They Retire?

Asked if he would like to see the powers of two sporting superheroes combine, ex-Arsenal defender Senderos - who spent time with the Houston Dynamo towards the end of his career - told GOAL while speaking in association with Spreadex Sports: "I think they chose different paths, obviously, with Ronaldo coming to Saudi Arabia and Messi in the US. It's okay if they stay apart.

"I think now they're coming towards the last part of their career. It would be amazing already to see them at the World Cup. We don't know if we're going to see them in another World Cup so that would be amazing for everyone to see already."

Can MLS Start To Produce More Home-Grown Superstars?

Messi has, across two MVP-winning seasons in MLS, helped to raise the profile of American soccer. More big names are expected to follow him to the States, but will collective focus eventually drift away from marquee imports and towards home-grown idols?

Senderos said in response to that question: "They are working a lot on this and developing the academies. Every MLS club now has an academy and they are working more and more towards the elite.

"They need, of course, the Messi's and big stars to give this appeal to the league and the big markets that need to be active, like the Miami's, the New York's, the LA's. But the US has huge potential.

"As we know, they have resources, they have a huge population and the only thing is really creating this culture so the players, like the Messis and the big stars, can influence this and create this football culture."

Messi Contract Extension Makes Ronaldo Union Possible

Messi will be sticking around for the foreseeable future, having committed to a contract extension with Inter Miami through 2028. He continues to rewrite the history books and will be another to play on beyond the age of 40.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo ever explores the option of sharing a dressing room with his fellow GOAT - outside of future exhibition fixtures - with opinion split when it comes to a transfer that would capture the imagination of a global audience.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).