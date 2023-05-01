Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Heat's Kevin Love pokes fun at Aaron Rodgers after incredible passes in Game 1

Love threw several outlet passes in the third quarter

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love made some incredible outlet passes to catch the New York Knicks off guard in the third quarter and to give his team some cushion in Game 1.

Love had nine points, five rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes. He poked fun at Aaron Rodgers’ arrival to the New York City area after the game. The latest New York Jets quarterback was in attendance to watch the Knicks fall 108-101 on Sunday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Rodgers takes in the Knicks game

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat during game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2023 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"I told Aaron Rodgers, ‘I’ve got the best QBR in New York City,’" Love said after the game, via the New York Daily News. "He hasn’t played a game yet here, but I saw him sitting over there. We’re friendly, so I went and said hello.

"I saw him sitting there, so, might as well throw something at him."

HEAT IN 'WAITING GAME' AFTER JIMMY BUTLER ROLLS ANKLE IN GAME 1 VS KNICKS

Miami picked up Love in the middle of the season after the Cleveland Cavaliers bought out his contract. He was not receiving as much playing with the Cavaliers in 2022-23. In 21 games with the Heat during the regular season, he was averaging 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Kevin Love and Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, #22, and forward Kevin Love, #42, meet on the court during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series against the New York Knicks, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Jimmy Butler added 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 43 minutes. He also injured his ankle in the game but managed to, somehow, finish despite getting hurt.

Butler’s status for Game 2 is unclear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aaron Rodgers at MSG

Aaron Rodgers attends Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks on April 30, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

"No idea. You just don’t know with ankle sprains. I don’t even know if we’ll know more by tomorrow. We’ll just have to see. It’ll be a waiting game," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.