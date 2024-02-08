Expand / Collapse search
Heat’s Haywood Highsmith ticketed for careless driving in crash, victim left seriously injured

Highsmith did not appear to suffer any injuries

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published | Updated
Third-year Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith was cited for what police characterized as "careless and negligent" driving. Shortly after a Heat home game against the Orlando Magic, Highsmith crashed into a man who was assisting the driver of another disable vehicle. 

According to police, a Toyota 4Runner was stopped with its lights off around 11:30 p.m. The unidentified man was attempting to push the vehicle out of the way of traffic when Haywood hit him, the Miami-Dade Police Department said. 

The crash left the man injured. He was transported to South Medical Center in critical condition.

Haywood Highsmith during a Miami Heat game

Apr 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

He later underwent a partial leg amputation and suffered other possible fractures, police records showed.

Highsmith was driving home from the Heat's arena at the time of the accident. He was driving approximately 45 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to crash reports obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Haywood Highsmith plays during an NBA game

Haywood Highsmith #24 of the Miami Heat shoots during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on December 30, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Police said Highsmith was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol and was uninjured.

Highsmith was not with the Heat for Wednesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs. The team said he was out for personal reasons. Highsmith is averaging 5.8 points this season.

The Heat released a statement saying the team was aware of the incident.

"We have been made aware that Highsmith was involved in a car accident heading home from last night’s game," the statement read.

It is unclear when Highsmith will return to the team, which does not play again until facing the Boston Celtics on Sunday. "Our hearts go out to those who were injured," the team statement added.

Highsmith's citation is not considered criminal, officials noted.

Further details on the accident were not released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.