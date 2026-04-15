Heat's Erik Spoelstra calls LaMelo Ball's play 'stupid' after Bam Adebayo injured in play-in loss

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Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra believed Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball should have been ejected after yanking on star center Bam Adebayo’s foot, causing an injury to his lower back.

The incident occurred in the second quarter of their Play-In Tournament game on Tuesday night, where Adebayo had to sit out the rest of the game after crashing hard to the floor following Ball’s action.

Charlotte ended up winning the game in overtime, 127-126. As a result, the Heat missed the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

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Spoelstra wasn’t trying to make any excuses after the game regarding Adebayo’s absence and the loss. But he thought Ball’s actions deserved harsh consequences.

"I didn’t see it, but I don’t think it’s cute," Spoelstra said, via ESPN. "I don’t think it’s funny. I think it’s a stupid play. It’s a dangerous play. Obviously, our best player was out.

"I’m not making an excuse. The Hornets played great and they made those plays down the stretch. We had our opportunities to win. That’s a shame."

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Spoelstra added that Ball "should be penalized" for what he did.

"I don’t think that belongs in the game – tripping guys, shenanigans," he said.

Ball ended up being the hero for Charlotte in the end, too, hitting a clutch layup in overtime with 4.7 seconds left to go up 127-126.

After the game, Ball apologized for his actions that caused Adebayo to miss the rest of the contest. He also gave a reason why he did it.

"I apologize on that one," he said. "I got hit in the head [on the play] and didn’t really know where I was. But I’m going to check on him, see if he’s OK and everything."

To Ball’s point, he attempted a fadeaway shot, which was blocked near the hoop. Then, as Adebayo went for the rebound and tried to stay inbounds at the same time, Ball swiped at Adebayo’s foot with his left arm.

Spoelstra had an issue with the officials, especially Curtis Blair, who he said was right there to witness what occurred.

"It’s his responsibility to see that," Spoelstra said. "And if it’s not his responsibility, then Zach’s [Zarba] got to see it. Somebody has got to see that, and that he should have been thrown out of the game for that." Zarba explained his side after the game, via a pool reporter.

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"The play wasn't whistled in real time," Zarba explained. "Play continued with a fast break. And because play wasn't stopped immediately, and there was no whistle on the play, the window to review the play was closed. Play was stopped, after a change of possession, and then a timeout. So, by rule, our window to review that play then is closed."

While Adebayo left the game with six points and three rebounds, Ball finished with 30 points on 12-of-31 shooting as well as 10 assists for a double-double and five rebounds.

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