Heat rookie Tyler Herro will become first person born in the 2000s to make NBA conference finals appearance

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro scored 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and recorded six assists in the team’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.

Miami selected Herro with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft last summer, which because of the league’s pause on the season over the coronavirus pandemic feels like ages ago. He is averaging 14.7 points per game off the bench for the Heat.

HEAT REACH THE EAST FINALS, TOP BUCKS TO WIN SERIES 4-1

At least one sportswriter pointed out on Twitter as the Heat topped the Bucks, 103-94, that Herro will become the first person born in the current century to play in the conference finals.

Herro was born on Jan. 20, 2000.

LEBRON, RONDO SPARK LAKERS TO 112-102 VICTORY OVER ROCKETS

Miami won the series 4-1 and await the winner of the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors series to see who they’ll play to possibly make the NBA Finals since the LeBron James and the Big Three era of the franchise.

He told The Athletic of his performance: “I just came in with a killer mindset. I wanted to leave everything on the floor for my coaches and my teammates. We needed to win one game to move on to the next round, and I tried to bring everything I could and lay it all out there on the floor tonight. I thought we played a pretty good game. It was ugly, but we’re just happy to get the ‘W’ tonight."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I live for the big moments. I want the big moment. My teammates and coaches trust me. They feed life into me. But that’s what we work for as players — the big moments — and I love being on the big stage.”