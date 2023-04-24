Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Hawks lose star Dejounte Murray for Game 5 after referee incident

Hawks on brink of elimination

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray was suspended for Game 5 against the Boston Celtics on Monday after he made contact with an official following Sunday’s loss in Game 4.

The NBA announced the suspension ahead of the potential deciding game in the series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dejounte Murray plays to the crowd

Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics during round one game three of the NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2023, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official," the league said in a statement.

A video posted to social media appeared to show Murray making contact with referee Gediminas Petraitis as he walked off the floor. Murray also appeared to yell something back toward Petraitis as he walked away.

NETS RUMORED TO BE INTERESTED IN BLOCKBUSTER TRADE FOR SUPERSTAR DESPITE SUPER TEAM FAILURES

Dejounte Murray vs the Celtics

Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks reacts against the Boston Celtics in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2023, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It is unclear what triggered Murray to get into the face of Petraitis.

Murray had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes. Atlanta lost, 129-121, and went down 3-1 in the series. Through four games, Murray is averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

The Hawks acquired Murray from the San Antonio Spurs in a trade before the start of the season.

He was not made available to speak with the media after the game.

Dejounte Murray plays against the Houston Rockets

Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 25, 2022, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Atlanta is on the brink of being eliminated from the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season. The Hawks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.