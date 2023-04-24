Expand / Collapse search
Hawks' Dejounte Murray appears to bump official after loss to Celtics

Murray's been having a great series against the Celtics

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray may have gotten himself into a little bit of trouble at the end of the team’s Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

A video posted to social media appeared to show Murray making contact with referee Gediminas Petraitis as he walked off the floor. Murray also appeared to yell something back toward Petraitis as he walked off the floor.

Dejounte Murray drives

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, #5, dribbles against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, #7, during the second half during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena in Atlanta April 23, 2023. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

The NBA is reportedly investigating the interaction. It is unclear what triggered Murray to get into the face of Petraitis.

The NBA will likely make a decision on whether Murray can play Game 5 against the Celtics at some point before tip-off. Game 5 is set for Tuesday night.

Dejounte Murray runs down the court

Dejounte Murray, #5 of the Atlanta Hawks, reacts after drawing a foul on a basket against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2023 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Murray had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes. Atlanta lost 129-121 and went down 3-1 in the series. Through four games, Murray is averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

He was not made available to speak with the media after the game.

The box score appeared to be even in foul category. Atlanta was called for 24 fouls and Boston was called for 23 fouls. The Hawks shot 87.5% from the free-throw line and the Celtics were 84%.

Jaylen Brown navigates the defense

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, #7, defends the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, #5, during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta is on the brink of being eliminated from the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season. The Hawks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

