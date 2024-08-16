Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

'Hawk Tuah Girl' responds after drawing fierce reaction from Mets fans after throwing first pitch

Welch said she was at Citi Field to spread awareness about the America's VetDogs foundation

Haliey Welch, who rose to internet fame this summer after her viral "Hawk Tuah" remark, has responded to the overwhelming backlash the New York Mets received after she was selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Thursday’s game against the Oakland Athletics. 

Mets’ fans were less than impressed with the team’s decision to invite Welch to throw out the first pitch because the internet personality’s popularity is centered around a viral video from June in which she used the phrase to describe sexual acts.

Haliey Welch throws out the first pitch

Haliey Welch throws out the first pitch during a game between the Oakland Athletics and the New York Mets at Citi Field Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 in New York, N.Y. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"So the Mets decided to get the Hawk Tuah Girl to throw out the 1st pitch for a summer ‘camp day’ day game where the vast majority of fans are 11 year old kids at the ballpark on camp trips. Seriously what were they thinking? Be better than this," one user wrote on X.

Welch took to social media to acknowledge the criticism Friday and pointed out that her appearance at the game was meant to help spread an important message. 

Haliey Welch celebrates with friend

Viral internet personality Haliey Welch, left, reacts with a friend after combining for the ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the New York Mets and the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field Aug. 15, 2024, in New York City.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"So I guess some of the baseball community wasn’t too happy to see me yesterday," she wrote in a post on X. "The main reason I went to the game was to spread awareness and donate to America’s vet dogs which pairs dogs with war veterans for a forever home.

"Join me in donating to this amazing charity. I miss ya already Buddy." 

In the video she shared in the post, Welch is introduced to Buddy, the Mets Vet Dog, who made his debut in May. 

Sponsored by the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, America’s VetDogs serves as a nonprofit foundation that works to provide service dogs to first responders and veterans with disabilities. 

Brandon Nimmo with Mets vet dog

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo smiles as he pets Shea, the Mets' vet service dog, during a spring training workout Feb. 21, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.  (Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Welch received more support on social media Friday. 

"Ironically, you made a semi bawdy joke and went viral for it. But honestly, every single other interaction I have seen, you have been a positive and uplifting person, I wish you nothing but success. And, you're a dog lover, so that's an automatic win," one user wrote. 

Welch has made several appearances since her viral street interview, including an interview on Bill Maher's podcast. She also appeared on stage at a Zach Bryan concert. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.