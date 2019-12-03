Hawaii high school kicker hits 55-yard field goal to win state championship

A Hawaii high school football player needed a miracle to help his team keep its dream of an undefeated season alive in the state championship game Friday – and got one.

Keanu Keolanui, from Hilo High School, lined up for a 55-yard field goal try to send his team home winners of the HHSAA Division 1 championship over the ‘Iolani Raiders.

Keolanui’s kick landed just a bit short of sailing through the uprights perfectly. However, the ball hit the crossbar and landed through, giving Hilo the 20-17 victory and their second championship in three years.

“So many things were going through my head when I made that field goal,” Keolanui told Hawaii Prep World. “Football isn’t my sport. I play soccer. To win this my senior year for my team, it’s such a good feeling.

"I was nervous. It’s the longest field goal I ever attempted in a game. We wanted to show that the Big Island isn’t [overrated] and that we can play and put on a show for everybody, too.”

Keolanui’s field goal is tied for the longest in state history. He told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald that he made a 57-yarder in practice but barely made it.

With the win, Hilo finished the season 14-0.