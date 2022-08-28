Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves
Published

Braves mascot 'runs over' youth football players during halftime at Falcons-Jaguars game

Blooper might not be called back for next year's game.

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars played their final preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, but no player on either team was the star of the night. 

That award goes to a player from the Atlanta Mascots team that played against a peewee football squad at halftime. Blooper, the Atlanta Braves’ mascot, left it all out on the field in a wildly entertaining performance. 

Blooper didn’t take it easy like his fellow mascots. He was stiff-arming kids left and right as he made his way to the end zone, showing no mercy despite the noticeable size difference. 

Blooper was also seen under center for the Mascots, running over more peewee players while blocking up the middle.

Atlanta's Guillermo Heredia, Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuna Jr. and mascot Blooper celebrate after the final out against the Oakland Athletics at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 7, 2022. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’re not entirely sure what the final score of this contest was, but Blooper made sure that he was the most valuable player for his team when all was said and done. Maybe the Falcons will give him a call soon, too.

The Falcons would go on to defeat the Jaguars, 28-12, when they took the field after Blooper and his Atlanta team for the second half.

Braves mascot Blooper entertains the fans prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 7, 2022. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for 185 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while running back Caleb Huntley led the way on the ground with 86 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Braves mascot Blooper parades around before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 8, 2022. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As Blooper heads back to his regular day job, he’ll be leading the support of his Braves, who are currently three games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.