Harvard blocks FG, beats Dartmouth for 21st straight win

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Scott Hosch threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, Harvard blocked a last-second field goal and the Crimson rallied to beat Dartmouth 14-13 on Friday night for their 21st straight victory.

Harvard got on the board with 6:38 remaining when Seitu Smith II caught Hosch's deep pass on fourth-and-12 and fell into the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown. The Crimson took their first lead with 38 seconds left on Hosch's 5-yard pass to Justice Shelton-Mosely.

Harvard kicked it out of bounds on the ensuing kickoff, giving Dartmouth the ball at the 35. But Alex Gakenheimer had his 46-yard field goal blocked.

Hosch finished with 276 yards but had two interceptions. Harvard (7-0, 4-0 Ivy League) was scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2010 and trailed 10-0.

Dalyn Williams had 311 yards passing and 49 yards rushing for Dartmouth (6-1, 3-1).