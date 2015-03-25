Expand / Collapse search
Hampton relies on balanced attack to hold off Norfolk State in 27-17 win

By | Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. – Jorrian Washington rushed for 119 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to carry Hampton University to a 27-17 win over Norfolk State in a Mid-Eastern Conference rivalry Saturday.

Washington got help from Bryan Bailey, who threw for 263 yards, including a 32-yard TD strike to Twarn Mixson. Morris Brailsford ran the ball in from the 1-yard line while Anthony Prevost kicked two field goals, a 27-yarder to put the Pirates (2-5, 2-1) on the board in the first quarter and a 40-yarder in the fourth to give them the go-ahead score.

Norfolk State (2-5, 2-2) kept the game close, getting 141 yards rushing from Rolandan Finch. The Spartans temporarily took the lead in the second quarter on a 16-yard TD run by quarterback Omari Timmons, who passed for just 150 yards and threw three interceptions. Timmons scored again in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard TD run.