Halep reaches Wimbledon QFs

London, England (SportsNetwork.com) - Third-seeded French Open runner-up Simona Halep moved into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Tuesday with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-0 win over Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas.

Halep handled the 72nd-ranked Diyas, appearing in her first Wimbledon main draw, in 57 minutes.

The 22-year-old Halep became the second Romanian woman to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club, joining Virginia Ruzici, who made it to the quarters here in 1978 and 1981. Ruzici currently serves as Halep's manager.

Halep has reached at last the quarterfinals at all three of this year's Grand Slam events.

The highest-ranked player left in the women's draw, Halep will next face last year's Wimbledon runner-up Sabine Lisicki, who beat Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova by a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 margin on Day 8 of the fortnight.

The 19th-seeded Lisicki took an injury timeout while facing break point at 1-1 in the second set and was treated by a trainer for her right shoulder.

Lisicki lost to Marion Bartoli in last year's Wimbledon finale and has reached at least the quarters in her last five trips here.