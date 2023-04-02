Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign stays intact with win at WrestleMania 39

Gunther somehow outlasted Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39 on Sunday night to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

As Sheamus and McIntyre tried to lay each other out, Gunther regained his footing and interrupted a Sheamus pin attempt from the top rope. Gunther would grapple with Sheamus and hit his signature powerbomb onto McIntyre and then hit a separate powerbomb on McIntyre to put him out.

Gunther pinned McIntyre for the victory.

The fans who packed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, were elated with the action.

Sheamus would hit McIntyre with nearly 30 chops before he lost his strength. As he was tied up with McIntyre, the Scottish superstar was able to force Sheamus out of the ring. McIntyre got back into the ring, went off the far ropes, ran and flipped over the top rope to collide with Sheamus.

It was just one of several great spots the three competitors performed in the triple-threat match.

The match left fans in disbelief.

Gunther has held the title for 296 days and counting. He is third on the WWE all-time list for longest Intercontinental Championship reigns behind Randy Savage and The Honky Tonk Man. He nearly won the Royal Rumble in January after being the first entrant in the event and the last one to be eliminated.

Previously, Gunther was the NXT UK Champion for 870 days before the title was defunct.