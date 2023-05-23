Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Guardians
Guardians outfielder accidentally kills bird with second-inning single: ‘An unfortunate sacrifice’

It is the second time in a week that a bird has been killed on a baseball field

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
For the second time in a week, a bird has been killed during at a Major League Baseball ballpark. 

During the second inning of a game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox Monday night, Guardians rookie outfielder Will Brennan hit a hard grounder toward the shortstop side of the infield. 

Will Brennan after being thrown out

Cleveland Guardians right fielder Will Brennan, #17, reacts after being thrown out attempting to steal second base during the second inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians on May 22, 2023 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The left-handed right fielder took a pitch the opposite way, accidentally hitting and killing a bird standing in the infield. 

Brennan placed his hands on his head after reaching first base while the umpiring crew called timeout in order for the ground crew to remove the bird with a shovel. 

After the game, Brennan posted an apology on Twitter for the accident. 

A member of the Cleveland groundcrew removed a bird

A member of the Cleveland Guardians grounds crew leaves the field after collecting a bird that was struck and killed on the infield by a base hit by Cleveland Guardians right fielder Will Brennan, not pictured, during the second inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians on May 22, 2023 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I truly am sorry [PETA] and bird enthusiasts," Brennan wrote. "An unfortunate sacrifice."

Last week, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen accidentally killed a bird while warming up in the outfield prior to a game against the Oakland A’s. 

"I don’t really know what happened, honestly," Gallen said. "I just know that the ball changed directions really. I saw what happened. It’s kind of a freak accident. It’s unfortunate."

Zac Gallen walks

Zac Gallen, #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks, looks on during the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The incident was reminiscent of a 2001 Spring Training game when Diamondbacks great Randy Johnson accidentally killed a bird with a fastball while pitching against the San Francisco Giants. 

"I don’t remember it as a kid," he said. "But I’ve seen the clip many times."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.