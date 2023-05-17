Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Diamondbacks
Published

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen channels Randy Johnson with bird-beaning incident

A bird flew into the path of a Gallen curveball in the outfield during a training session

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Another Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher has had a run-in with a bird.

Randy Johnson infamously hit a dove with one of his trademark heaters during a spring training game March 24, 2001, and despite being a Hall of Famer and five-time Cy Young winner, many remember that moment above others during his illustrious career. 

Zac Gallen experienced a similar situation Wednesday, but it wasn’t during a game. The Diamondbacks ace was throwing in the outfield when a bird flew by at the wrong time. Gallen’s throw hit the bird. 

Zac Gallen pitches against the padres

Starting pitcher Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field April 21, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

You can see in the video of the incident that the teammate Gallen is throwing to was confused as to why the ball made a sharp change of direction. He, then, realized why. 

Bally Sports Arizona reported that Gallen was throwing a curveball to his teammate. 

This scene, though, wasn’t as wild as Johnson’s. 

The big lefty launched a fastball, which would top 100 mph at the time, toward home plate and the dove’s feathers flew into the air as it fell to the field. 

Zac Gallen pitches

Starting pitcher Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Chase Field May 13, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Johnson won his third Cy Young Award in the National League during that 2001 season, posting a 2.32 ERA over 249.2 innings. And that was at 37 years old. 

Gallen, 27, is having quite a start to the 2023 campaign. He owns a 2.35 ERA over 57.1 innings with 70 strikeouts to eight walks. 

Zac Gallen walks

Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field May 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks have won six of his nine starts. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.