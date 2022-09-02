Guardians believe pitcher Zach Plesac suffered broken finger after punching mound: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Cleveland Guardians pitcher may or may not have suffered a self-inflicted injury out of frustration.

Zach Plesac was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a fifth metacarpal injury, otherwise known as a "boxer's fracture."

A boxer's fracture occurs when one punches an object at high speed, which is exactly what the rightly did in his last start.

After allowing a home run to Seattle's Jake Lamb, Plesac punched the mound in frustration.

While it is unclear if that's what definitely caused the injury, the Guardians do think that's how it happened, according to The Athletic.

Plesac is no stranger to freak injuries. In 2021, he broke his thumb while "aggressively taking off his undershirt."

The right-handed pitcher also missed time in 2020 after he was suspended for breaking COVID-19 protocols in the pandemic-shortened season and lying about it.

Plesac was in line the start Friday night but was scratched and replaced by Cody Morris, who will make his MLB debut.

Plesac has a 4.39 ERA, the second-highest mark of his career, only behind last year's 4.67. His 1.31 WHIP is also a career-worst.