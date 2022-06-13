Expand / Collapse search
Memphis Grizzlies
Published

Grizzlies keep coach Taylor Jenkins with multiyear deal

Jenkins is 128-99 in three season with the Memphis Grizzlies

Associated Press
The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure to keep coach Taylor Jenkins around after he led them to their highest playoff seed in franchise history.

The Grizzlies announced Monday they signed Jenkins to a multiyear contract extension, with terms not disclosed. General manager Zach Kleiman said Jenkins has done an outstanding job leading the Grizzlies and called the extension well-deserved.

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins calls to players in the first half during Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, April 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

"The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture," Kleiman said. "We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship."

Jenkins is 128-99 in three seasons and led the Grizzlies to the playoffs the last two seasons. He coached Memphis to a 56-26 record, second-best in the NBA and tied for the most wins in a season in franchise history. Memphis earned a franchise-high No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and reached the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

He finished second in voting for the NBA Coach of the Year award.

Memphis won its first Southwest Division title in franchise history. The Grizzlies also finished with the second-youngest roster and joined Phoenix as the only teams to rank in the top six for both offensive and defensive rating.